Madisonville 9/11 Heroes Run

REGISTER HERE: 911heroesrun.org/madisonville

Mark Your Calendars!

Join us for Madisonville’s 14th Annual 9/11 Heroes Run on Saturday, September 12th in Downtown Madisonville.

Twenty-five years. And yet, if you close your eyes, you can still remember exactly where you were. September 11th didn’t just change our country – it revealed who we are. It showed us what courage looks like when everything is on the line, and it reminded us that some people run toward danger while the rest of us are still trying to make sense of it.

This run is for them. For the nearly 3,000 lives lost that morning. For the first responders who didn’t hesitate. For the men and women who raised their hand to serve in the years that followed – including Madisonville’s hero, SGT William Patrick Rudd, who gave everything on his 8th tour of duty in 2008. And for the heroes who put on a uniform in this community every single day.

Whether you run, ruck, or walk, come be part of something that matters. Since 2013, Madisonville has raised nearly $90,000 for local first responders through the Patrick Rudd Project and another $90,000 for the Travis Manion Foundation. That didn’t happen because of one person — it happened because this community keeps showing up.

We hope you’ll show up again this year.

Date: Saturday, September 12th | Location: Downtown Madisonville | Time: 8 PM |

Registration: 911heroesrun.org/madisonville

“If Not Me, Then Who…” — 1st Lt. Travis Manion, USMC

REGISTER HERE: 911heroesrun.org/madisonville

