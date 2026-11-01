Madisonville Arts & Crafts Faire

Madisonville’s annual Arts & Crafts Faire returns November 7–8 at the Kentucky Sports Factory, featuring more than 90 local vendors offering handmade goods, gifts, and seasonal creations. Guests can shop Saturday from 10 AM–5 PM and Sunday from 12 PM–5 PM, with a multi‑prize raffle benefiting the rebuild of the new HCHS. It’s a festive weekend to support local makers and kick off holiday shopping in Madisonville.