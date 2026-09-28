Madisonville Community College Gardening 101

Discover the rewarding art and science of plant propagation in this course designed for gardeners of all experience levels. Students will learn a variety of propagation techniques, including growing plants from seeds, taking stem and leaf cuttings, dividing perennials, layering, and grafting. The course covers proper growing conditions, soil preparation, rooting media, watering, and plant care to ensure successful propagation.

Through demonstrations, students will develop the knowledge and confidence to produce healthy plants for home gardens, landscapes, or future gardening projects. By the end of the course, participants will understand the principles of plant propagation and be able to select and apply the most effective propagation methods for a wide variety of plants.

