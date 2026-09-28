© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Madisonville Community College Gardening 101

Madisonville Community College Gardening 101

Discover the rewarding art and science of plant propagation in this course designed for gardeners of all experience levels. Students will learn a variety of propagation techniques, including growing plants from seeds, taking stem and leaf cuttings, dividing perennials, layering, and grafting. The course covers proper growing conditions, soil preparation, rooting media, watering, and plant care to ensure successful propagation.

Through demonstrations, students will develop the knowledge and confidence to produce healthy plants for home gardens, landscapes, or future gardening projects. By the end of the course, participants will understand the principles of plant propagation and be able to select and apply the most effective propagation methods for a wide variety of plants.

Madisonville Community College
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Madisonville Community College
270-821-2250
https://madisonville.kctcs.edu/
Madisonville Community College
2000 College Drive
Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
270-821-2250