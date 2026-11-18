Madisonville Deck the Park
Madisonville Deck the Park
Madisonville’s most magical holiday tradition, Deck the Park, is back… bigger, brighter, and full of festive fun for the whole family! From November 26 through January 1, visitors can experience nightly lights, ice skating, live entertainment, visits with Santa, The Grinch, and Cindy Lou Who, rides, and more at Madisonville City Park.
✨ Event Highlights
Lights:
🌟 Open nightly, 7 days a week | 5–9 PM
Santa Claus:
🎅 Fridays & Saturdays | 5–9 PM
📍 Santa House located near the Basketball Courts/Clubhouse
The Grinch & Cindy Lou Who:
💚 Fridays & Saturdays | 5–9 PM
📍 in front of the Clubhouse
Vendors:
🛍 Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays | 5–9 PM
📍 Clubhouse Parking Lot near Serenity Path
Ice Skating:
⛸ Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays | 5–9 PM
💲 $5 Skate Rental Fee
📍 Basketball Court near the Santa House
Casey’s Rides (Free!):
🎡 Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays | 5–9 PM
Merry-Go-Round
Reindeer Ride
Inflatable Snowman Bounce House
🎶 Opportunities Available
Vendor spots are still available for holiday shopping and treats!
Local groups, churches, and choirs interested in caroling are encouraged to contact Carrie Eison, Events Director, at ceison@madisonvillegov.com or 270-824-2012. We would love to add your festive spirit to the event!
🌟 Featured Displays
Enjoy a breathtaking stroll or drive through illuminated holiday scenes, including:
Serenity Path
Candy Cane Lane & Candy Cane Forest
The Grinch Photo Op
26-ft LED Christmas Tree
Walk-Thru Ornaments & Displays
Patriotic Display
Walk and Drive-Thru Light Tunnels
Join us as Madisonville transforms into a winter wonderland for the 2026 holiday season! For more information, visit madisonvilleliving.com/event or follow the City of Madisonville on Facebook and Instagram for event updates.