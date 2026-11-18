Madisonville’s most magical holiday tradition, Deck the Park, is back… bigger, brighter, and full of festive fun for the whole family! From November 26 through January 1, visitors can experience nightly lights, ice skating, live entertainment, visits with Santa, The Grinch, and Cindy Lou Who, rides, and more at Madisonville City Park.

✨ Event Highlights

Lights:

🌟 Open nightly, 7 days a week | 5–9 PM

Santa Claus:

🎅 Fridays & Saturdays | 5–9 PM

📍 Santa House located near the Basketball Courts/Clubhouse

The Grinch & Cindy Lou Who:

💚 Fridays & Saturdays | 5–9 PM

📍 in front of the Clubhouse

Vendors:

🛍 Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays | 5–9 PM

📍 Clubhouse Parking Lot near Serenity Path

Ice Skating:

⛸ Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays | 5–9 PM

💲 $5 Skate Rental Fee

📍 Basketball Court near the Santa House

Casey’s Rides (Free!):

🎡 Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays | 5–9 PM

Merry-Go-Round

Reindeer Ride

Inflatable Snowman Bounce House

🎶 Opportunities Available

Vendor spots are still available for holiday shopping and treats!

Local groups, churches, and choirs interested in caroling are encouraged to contact Carrie Eison, Events Director, at ceison@madisonvillegov.com or 270-824-2012. We would love to add your festive spirit to the event!

🌟 Featured Displays

Enjoy a breathtaking stroll or drive through illuminated holiday scenes, including:

Serenity Path

Candy Cane Lane & Candy Cane Forest

The Grinch Photo Op

26-ft LED Christmas Tree

Walk-Thru Ornaments & Displays

Patriotic Display

Walk and Drive-Thru Light Tunnels

Join us as Madisonville transforms into a winter wonderland for the 2026 holiday season! For more information, visit madisonvilleliving.com/event or follow the City of Madisonville on Facebook and Instagram for event updates.