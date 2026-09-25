Madisonville Downtown Window Painting

The FREE 2026 Fall Downtown Window Painting event is getting ready to take over downtown!!! Downtown turns into a one-of-a-kind spooky gallery with children’s paintings lining Main St. and beyond! Take a drive or a stroll and find your favorite! The paintings are up through the end of October; however, they are exposed to the elements, so rain showers may impact the paintings.

2026 Preliminary Info:

For those in the community who are interested in the Fall Downtown Window Painting, the Woman’s Club of Madisonville has begun preparations for this event.

Signups and window assignments will be held behind the Old Courthouse on Thursday, October 22, beginning at 2 p.m.

Painting will also begin on Thursday, October 22, at 2 p.m.

Additional signups will continue on Friday, October 23, at 2 p.m. until all available windows have been assigned.

Painting must be complete by 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 24.

Forms will be available on the Woman’s Club of Madisonville Facebook page at a later date.

MORE INFO COMING SOON!

Gather up your young artists and come on out to enjoy a tradition that’s been a part of our community for generations.

