Join us at beautiful Mahr Park, Madisonville, for a 5k run/walk and kids 1/4 mile fun run on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, November 26th, 2026 and raise much needed funds for the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County.

Kids run starts at 8am, 5k run/walk starts at 8:15am

Strollers and well-behaved LEASHED dogs are welcome. We ask that you start behind the runners. (Please clean up after your dog!)

While there is no official cut-off time for this event, please note that we will begin dismantling the course at 9:30 AM to allow our volunteers to return home and celebrate Thanksgiving with their families. This does not mean you need to end your run or walk early—feel free to finish at your own pace!

Award ceremony will be held at 9:15 am.