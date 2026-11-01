MAG After School Studio

Registration is REQUIRED.

$60.00

Dates: 4 Tuesday in November: 11/3, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24

Time: 4:00-5:30pm

Ages: Youth 6-10

Instructor: Ann Gosser

Fee: $60

Location: MAG Community Studio - 500 N 4th Street

Description:

We will explore the various ways drawing can be used as a medium. Students will do still life drawing, create transfers, and explore their imagination with fun illustration work.

*For MAG MEMBERS: If you would like the 10% MAG Member workshop discount, please pay for class in-person at MAG or over the phone. We cannot give discounts for online payments.

https://www.murrayartguild.org/workshop-fees/p/after-school-studio-drawing

