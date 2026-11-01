MAG After School Studio
MAG After School Studio
Registration is REQUIRED.
$60.00
Dates: 4 Tuesday in November: 11/3, 11/10, 11/17, 11/24
Time: 4:00-5:30pm
Ages: Youth 6-10
Instructor: Ann Gosser
Fee: $60
Location: MAG Community Studio - 500 N 4th Street
Description:
We will explore the various ways drawing can be used as a medium. Students will do still life drawing, create transfers, and explore their imagination with fun illustration work.
*For MAG MEMBERS: If you would like the 10% MAG Member workshop discount, please pay for class in-person at MAG or over the phone. We cannot give discounts for online payments.
https://www.murrayartguild.org/workshop-fees/p/after-school-studio-drawing
Murray Art Guild
Every week through Nov 24, 2026.
Tuesday: 04:00 PM - 05:30 PM
Tuesday: 04:00 PM - 05:30 PM
Event Supported By
Murray Art Guild
murrayartguild@gmail.com
Murray Art Guild
500 N. 4th StreetMurray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-4059
murrayartguild@murray-ky.net