MAG Bind & Unwind

Registration is REQUIRED.

For: Women/femme ages 18+

Come join other women and learn how to make, from start to finish, your own pocket notebook. This book has upcycled covers and 128 pages. It is a perfect size for a big pocket or small purse. Cardboard covers will be provided, but if you have your own favorite cereal, cracker, beer, food box…please feel free to bring your own. There’s an opportunity when the hands are busy the mind can unwind as we gather with other women for this bookbinding project.

*For MAG MEMBERS: If you would like the 10% MAG Member workshop discount, please pay for class in-person at MAG or over the phone. We cannot give discounts for online payments.

https://www.murrayartguild.org/workshop-fees/p/template-k9sak

