MAG Camp Create: Fashion

Date: June 1 - 5

Time: 2-4 pm

Ages: Youth ages 8-13

Instructor: Ann Gosser

Fee: $100

Location: MAG Community Studio - 500 N 4th Street

Description:

In this week-long workshop, students will explore various mixed media projects that have a fashion element to them. Paper doll ornaments, clay hairstyles, unconventional designs from recycled materials… so many fashion possibilities!

Register here.

