MAG Camp Create: Fashion
MAG Camp Create: Fashion
Date: June 1 - 5
Time: 2-4 pm
Ages: Youth ages 8-13
Instructor: Ann Gosser
Fee: $100
Location: MAG Community Studio - 500 N 4th Street
Description:
In this week-long workshop, students will explore various mixed media projects that have a fashion element to them. Paper doll ornaments, clay hairstyles, unconventional designs from recycled materials… so many fashion possibilities!
Register here.
Murray Art Guild
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jun 05, 2026.
Event Supported By
Murray Art Guild
murrayartguild@gmail.com
Murray Art Guild
400 N. 4th StreetMurray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-4059
murrayartguild@murray-ky.net