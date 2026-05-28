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MAG Camp Create: Fashion

MAG Camp Create: Fashion

Date: June 1 - 5

Time: 2-4 pm

Ages: Youth ages 8-13

Instructor: Ann Gosser

Fee: $100

Location: MAG Community Studio - 500 N 4th Street

Description:

In this week-long workshop, students will explore various mixed media projects that have a fashion element to them. Paper doll ornaments, clay hairstyles, unconventional designs from recycled materials… so many fashion possibilities!

Register here.

Murray Art Guild
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jun 05, 2026.

Event Supported By

Murray Art Guild
murrayartguild@gmail.com
http://www.murrayartguild.org
Murray Art Guild
400 N. 4th Street
Murray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-4059
murrayartguild@murray-ky.net
http://murrayartguild.org