MAG Create Together: Family Night
MAG Create Together: Family Night
Ages: Adult & child pairs (ages 6+)
Instructor: Ann Gosser
Fee: $50 per pair
Location: MAG Community Studio - 500 N 4th Street
Description:
One adult and one child (no extra siblings, please) will work both separately and collaboratively on an art project. No distractions, just fun!
For October we will make Aliens and Ufos. Each pair will create their own ufo complete with their very own alien at the helm.
*For MAG MEMBERS: If you would like the 10% MAG Member workshop discount, please pay for class in-person at MAG or over the phone. We cannot give discounts for online payments.
https://www.murrayartguild.org/workshop-fees/p/create-together-jp6am
Murray Art Guild
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 19 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Murray Art Guild
murrayartguild@gmail.com
Murray Art Guild
500 N. 4th StreetMurray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-4059
murrayartguild@murray-ky.net