© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

MAG Create Together: Family Night

MAG Create Together: Family Night

Ages: Adult & child pairs (ages 6+)

Instructor: Ann Gosser

Fee: $50 per pair

Location: MAG Community Studio - 500 N 4th Street

Description:

One adult and one child (no extra siblings, please) will work both separately and collaboratively on an art project. No distractions, just fun!

For October we will make Aliens and Ufos. Each pair will create their own ufo complete with their very own alien at the helm.

*For MAG MEMBERS: If you would like the 10% MAG Member workshop discount, please pay for class in-person at MAG or over the phone. We cannot give discounts for online payments.

https://www.murrayartguild.org/workshop-fees/p/create-together-jp6am

Murray Art Guild
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 19 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Murray Art Guild
murrayartguild@gmail.com
http://www.murrayartguild.org
Murray Art Guild
500 N. 4th Street
Murray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-4059
murrayartguild@murray-ky.net
http://murrayartguild.org