MAG Fall Door Hangers

Registration is REQUIRED.

$45.00

Ages: Adults and kids ages 10+ (kids must have adult supervision)

Instructor: Jessie Pierce

Fee: $45

Location: MAG Community Studio - 500 N 4th Street

Description:

Come join Jessie with JP Originals Art for a night of painting Fall themed door hangers. With step by step instructions, Jessie will walk you through painting and crafting your very own scarecrow. Each piece is wooden and can be painted a variety of colors to fit your home decor.

*For MAG MEMBERS: If you would like the 10% MAG Member workshop discount, please pay for class in-person at MAG or over the phone. We cannot give discounts for online payments.

https://www.murrayartguild.org/workshop-fees/p/template-hetff

