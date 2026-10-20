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MAG Fall Door Hangers

MAG Fall Door Hangers

Registration is REQUIRED.

$45.00

Ages: Adults and kids ages 10+ (kids must have adult supervision)

Instructor: Jessie Pierce

Fee: $45

Location: MAG Community Studio - 500 N 4th Street

Description:

Come join Jessie with JP Originals Art for a night of painting Fall themed door hangers. With step by step instructions, Jessie will walk you through painting and crafting your very own scarecrow. Each piece is wooden and can be painted a variety of colors to fit your home decor.

*For MAG MEMBERS: If you would like the 10% MAG Member workshop discount, please pay for class in-person at MAG or over the phone. We cannot give discounts for online payments.

https://www.murrayartguild.org/workshop-fees/p/template-hetff

Murray Art Guild
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Murray Art Guild
murrayartguild@gmail.com
http://www.murrayartguild.org
Murray Art Guild
500 N. 4th Street
Murray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-4059
murrayartguild@murray-ky.net
http://murrayartguild.org