MAG Imagination Station

Registration is REQUIRED.

$10.00

Date: Thursday, November 12

Time: 4-5pm

Ages: Kids ages 5-8

Instructor: Shannon Boyd

Fee: $10

Location: MAG Community Studio - 500 N 4th Street

Description:

Only one hour, we will have a theme for the week and plenty of supplies for process-led, open-ended imagination and crafting!

*For MAG MEMBERS: If you would like the 10% MAG Member workshop discount, please pay for class in-person at MAG or over the phone. We cannot give discounts for online payments.

https://www.murrayartguild.org/workshop-fees/p/220-messy-fri-3rd-fridays-c3g4z-yb63p-rx252-2daxe-w6bal-bjgsy-xbchg-hy3jg

