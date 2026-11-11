MAG Imagination Station
MAG Imagination Station
Registration is REQUIRED.
$10.00
Date: Thursday, November 12
Time: 4-5pm
Ages: Kids ages 5-8
Instructor: Shannon Boyd
Fee: $10
Location: MAG Community Studio - 500 N 4th Street
Description:
Only one hour, we will have a theme for the week and plenty of supplies for process-led, open-ended imagination and crafting!
*For MAG MEMBERS: If you would like the 10% MAG Member workshop discount, please pay for class in-person at MAG or over the phone. We cannot give discounts for online payments.
https://www.murrayartguild.org/workshop-fees/p/220-messy-fri-3rd-fridays-c3g4z-yb63p-rx252-2daxe-w6bal-bjgsy-xbchg-hy3jg
Murray Art Guild
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Murray Art Guild
murrayartguild@gmail.com
Murray Art Guild
500 N. 4th StreetMurray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-4059
murrayartguild@murray-ky.net