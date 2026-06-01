MAG Learn to Turn

Date: June 15-19

Time: 10 am - 12:30 pm

Ages: Youth ages 7-10

Instructor: Wyatt Severs

Fee: $125

Location: New MAG - 500 N 4th Street

Description:

In this class students will learn about wood turning and all the ways it is used in our lives. Starting with making personalized mallets to fit our grip, we will learn the different processes of creating shapes in woodturning. With these skills we will create our very own stool. Students will design and create their own unique legs through spindle turning. Students will also learn how to make and use a wedged, mortise and tenon joint for attaching their legs, giving them a one-of-a-kind piece of furniture to use in their everyday life. Throughout this process, students will also have the opportunity to discuss and create their own small projects.

Register here.

