MAG Messy Fridays
MAG Messy Fridays
Time: 10-11am
Ages: 3-5 drop off or with adult helper, siblings ok
Instructor: Amber Richardson
Fee: $10
Location: MAG Community Studio - 500 N 4th Street
Description:
Get ready to get messy! Kids & helpers will be doing different fun projects every week, with a process oriented approach to creating. Please wear old / play clothes!
Register here!
Murray Art Guild
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Murray Art Guild
murrayartguild@gmail.com
Murray Art Guild
500 N. 4th StreetMurray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-4059
murrayartguild@murray-ky.net