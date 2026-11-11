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MAG Messy Fridays

MAG Messy Fridays

Time: 10-11am

Ages: 3-5 drop off or with adult helper, siblings ok

Instructor: Amber Richardson

Fee: $10

Location: MAG Community Studio - 500 N 4th Street

Description:

Get ready to get messy! Kids & helpers will be doing different fun projects every week, with a process oriented approach to creating. Please wear old / play clothes!

Register here!

Murray Art Guild
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Murray Art Guild
murrayartguild@gmail.com
http://www.murrayartguild.org
Murray Art Guild
500 N. 4th Street
Murray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-4059
murrayartguild@murray-ky.net
http://murrayartguild.org