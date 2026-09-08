MAG Murray Makers
MAG Murray Makers
MAG Murray Makers is an ongoing monthly open studio for all MAG members. Basic supplies will be available at the MAG Community Studio. Bring your own projects and inspiration, and also get the opportunity to informally share ideas and creative insights with your fellow artists. While official start time is 6, doors are often open at 5:00pm.
MAG Community Art Center
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every month on Monday through Sep 14, 2026.
Event Supported By
Murray Art Guild
murrayartguild@gmail.com
MAG Community Art Center
500 N 4th StreetMurray, Kentucky 42071
2707534059
murrayartguild@gmail.com