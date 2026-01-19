MAG Murray Makers July

WHO: Anyone

WHERE: MAG

WHEN: 2nd Monday of the month

TIME: 6:00 pm

MAG Murray Makers is an ongoing monthly open studio for all MAG members. Basic supplies will be available at the MAG Community Studio. Bring your own projects and inspiration, and also get the opportunity to informally share ideas and creative insights with your fellow artists. While official start time is 6, doors are often open at 5:00pm.

