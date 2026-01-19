MAG Murray Makers July
MAG Murray Makers July
WHO: Anyone
WHERE: MAG
WHEN: 2nd Monday of the month
TIME: 6:00 pm
MAG Murray Makers is an ongoing monthly open studio for all MAG members. Basic supplies will be available at the MAG Community Studio. Bring your own projects and inspiration, and also get the opportunity to informally share ideas and creative insights with your fellow artists. While official start time is 6, doors are often open at 5:00pm.
Murray Art Guild
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 13 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Murray Art Guild
murrayartguild@gmail.com
Murray Art Guild
400 N. 4th StreetMurray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-4059
murrayartguild@murray-ky.net