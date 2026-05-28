MAG Paper Mache Animals Workshop

Date: June 1-5

Time: 10am - noon

Ages: Youth ages 8-12

Instructor: Michelle Swayne

Fee: $100

Location: MAG Community Studio - 500 N 4th Street

Description:

Make your favorite animal with just a few easy steps. In this week-long class, students will get to sculpt with paper, masking tape and recycled paper objects to create a mythical creature from their dreams like a dragon or a real animal like a koala. We will paint and decorate to take home after naming your treasured friends; adoption papers included!

Register here.