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MAG Paper Mache Animals Workshop

MAG Paper Mache Animals Workshop

Date: June 1-5

Time: 10am - noon

Ages: Youth ages 8-12

Instructor: Michelle Swayne

Fee: $100

Location: MAG Community Studio - 500 N 4th Street

Description:
Make your favorite animal with just a few easy steps. In this week-long class, students will get to sculpt with paper, masking tape and recycled paper objects to create a mythical creature from their dreams like a dragon or a real animal like a koala. We will paint and decorate to take home after naming your treasured friends; adoption papers included!

Register here.

Murray Art Guild
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every day through Jun 05, 2026.

Event Supported By

Murray Art Guild
murrayartguild@gmail.com
http://www.murrayartguild.org
Murray Art Guild
400 N. 4th Street
Murray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-4059
murrayartguild@murray-ky.net
http://murrayartguild.org