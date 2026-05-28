MAG Paper Mache Animals Workshop
MAG Paper Mache Animals Workshop
Date: June 1-5
Time: 10am - noon
Ages: Youth ages 8-12
Instructor: Michelle Swayne
Fee: $100
Location: MAG Community Studio - 500 N 4th Street
Description:
Make your favorite animal with just a few easy steps. In this week-long class, students will get to sculpt with paper, masking tape and recycled paper objects to create a mythical creature from their dreams like a dragon or a real animal like a koala. We will paint and decorate to take home after naming your treasured friends; adoption papers included!
Register here.
Murray Art Guild
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every day through Jun 05, 2026.
Event Supported By
Murray Art Guild
murrayartguild@gmail.com
Murray Art Guild
400 N. 4th StreetMurray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-4059
murrayartguild@murray-ky.net