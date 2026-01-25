MAG Photography Club

WHO: Anyone

WHERE: MAG

WHEN: 3rd Monday of the month

TIME: 6:00pm

MAG Photo group welcomes anyone interested, at any level of photography. The group is supportive in sharing exhibition opportunities, technical information and creative input. Meetings are organized around monthly challenges where participants are invited to drop one or two images, inspired by the challenge, into the linked album. Images are shared and discussed during the meetings. Join us for 2026 photo challenges!

