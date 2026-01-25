MAG Photography Club
MAG Photography Club
WHO: Anyone
WHERE: MAG
WHEN: 3rd Monday of the month
TIME: 6:00pm
MAG Photo group welcomes anyone interested, at any level of photography. The group is supportive in sharing exhibition opportunities, technical information and creative input. Meetings are organized around monthly challenges where participants are invited to drop one or two images, inspired by the challenge, into the linked album. Images are shared and discussed during the meetings. Join us for 2026 photo challenges!
Murray Art Guild
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 17 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Murray Art Guild
murrayartguild@gmail.com
Murray Art Guild
400 N. 4th StreetMurray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-4059
murrayartguild@murray-ky.net