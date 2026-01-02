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MAG Photography Club

MAG Photography Club

WHO: Anyone
WHERE: MAG
WHEN: 3rd Monday of the month
TIME: 6:00pm

MAG Photo group welcomes anyone interested, at any level of photography. The group is supportive in sharing exhibition opportunities, technical information and creative input. Meetings are organized around monthly challenges where participants are invited to drop one or two images, inspired by the challenge, into the linked album. Images are shared and discussed during the meetings. Join us for 2026 photo challenges!

Murray Art Guild
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 20 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Murray Art Guild
murrayartguild@gmail.com
http://www.murrayartguild.org
Murray Art Guild
400 N. 4th Street
Murray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-4059
murrayartguild@murray-ky.net
http://murrayartguild.org