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MAG Photography Group

MAG Photography Group

MAG Photo group welcomes anyone interested, at any level of photography. The group is supportive in sharing exhibition opportunities, technical information and creative input. Meetings are organized around monthly challenges where participants are invited to drop one or two images, inspired by the challenge, into the album linked on the MAG website event page. Images are shared and discussed during the meetings. Join us for photo challenges!

MAG Community Art Center
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every month on Monday through Sep 21, 2026.

Event Supported By

Murray Art Guild
murrayartguild@gmail.com
http://www.murrayartguild.org
MAG Community Art Center
500 North 4th Street
Murray, Kentucky 42071
2707534059
murrayartguild@gmail.com
murrayartguild.org