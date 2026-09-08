MAG Photography Group
MAG Photography Group
MAG Photo group welcomes anyone interested, at any level of photography. The group is supportive in sharing exhibition opportunities, technical information and creative input. Meetings are organized around monthly challenges where participants are invited to drop one or two images, inspired by the challenge, into the album linked on the MAG website event page. Images are shared and discussed during the meetings. Join us for photo challenges!
MAG Community Art Center
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every month on Monday through Sep 21, 2026.
Event Supported By
Murray Art Guild
murrayartguild@gmail.com
MAG Community Art Center
500 North 4th StreetMurray, Kentucky 42071
2707534059
murrayartguild@gmail.com