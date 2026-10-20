MAG Plein Air Watercolor Landscape
MAG Plein Air Watercolor Landscape
Registration is REQUIRED.
$40.00
Date: Saturday, October 24
Time: 9-11am
Ages: all ages
Instructor: Jessie Pierce
Fee: $40
Location: ***MSU Arboretum***
Description:
Open Plein Air class focusing on sites and objects within the arboretum. There will be no set design, as we will learn to draw inspiration from our surroundings. Jessie will assist throughout the class to show you how to begin your plein air experience and enjoy the process. All levels and ages are welcome! Bring a chair or blanket, book or clipboard, and any materials you may want. Jessie will provide watercolor paints, pencils, & paper.
*For MAG MEMBERS: If you would like the 10% MAG Member workshop discount, please pay for class in-person at MAG or over the phone. We cannot give discounts for online payments.
https://www.murrayartguild.org/workshop-fees/p/template-5b48a