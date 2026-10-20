MAG Plein Air Watercolor Landscape

Registration is REQUIRED.

$40.00

Date: Saturday, October 24

Time: 9-11am

Ages: all ages

Instructor: Jessie Pierce

Fee: $40

Location: ***MSU Arboretum***

Description:

Open Plein Air class focusing on sites and objects within the arboretum. There will be no set design, as we will learn to draw inspiration from our surroundings. Jessie will assist throughout the class to show you how to begin your plein air experience and enjoy the process. All levels and ages are welcome! Bring a chair or blanket, book or clipboard, and any materials you may want. Jessie will provide watercolor paints, pencils, & paper.

*For MAG MEMBERS: If you would like the 10% MAG Member workshop discount, please pay for class in-person at MAG or over the phone. We cannot give discounts for online payments.

https://www.murrayartguild.org/workshop-fees/p/template-5b48a

