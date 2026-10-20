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MAG Sculptural Handbuilding

MAG Sculptural Handbuilding

Registration is REQUIRED.

$35.00

Date: Thursday, October 29

Time: 6-8pm

Ages: Adults and teens

Instructor: Michelle Swayne

Fee: $35

Location: MAG Community Studio - 500 N 4th Street

Description:

Learn the basic construction methods of hand building (pinching, throwing slabs and cutting coil ) with ceramic clay and express your creativity in one or more pieces to be fired and glazed. In this introductory class you will learn the foundations of sculptural techniques to build upon toward your personal artistic vision.

*For MAG MEMBERS: If you would like the 10% MAG Member workshop discount, please pay for class in-person at MAG or over the phone. We cannot give discounts for online payments.

https://www.murrayartguild.org/workshop-fees/p/sculptural-hand-building

Murray Art Guild
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Murray Art Guild
murrayartguild@gmail.com
http://www.murrayartguild.org
Murray Art Guild
500 N. 4th Street
Murray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-4059
murrayartguild@murray-ky.net
http://murrayartguild.org