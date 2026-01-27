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MAG Still Life Drawing

MAG Still Life Drawing

Date: Saturday, August 22

Time: 1-4pm

Ages: adults and teens

Instructor: Michelle Swayne

Fee: $40

Location: MAG Community Studio - 500 N 4th Street

Description:

Learn to draw the basics first! From clarity of line and negative space to value shifts in lights and darks, work through your questions of how do I make it look 3D on a 2-D surface! Build your confidence in this class and go forth with skills.

Murray Art Guild
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Murray Art Guild
murrayartguild@gmail.com
http://www.murrayartguild.org
Murray Art Guild
400 N. 4th Street
Murray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-4059
murrayartguild@murray-ky.net
http://murrayartguild.org