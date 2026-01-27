MAG Still Life Drawing
MAG Still Life Drawing
Date: Saturday, August 22
Time: 1-4pm
Ages: adults and teens
Instructor: Michelle Swayne
Fee: $40
Location: MAG Community Studio - 500 N 4th Street
Description:
Learn to draw the basics first! From clarity of line and negative space to value shifts in lights and darks, work through your questions of how do I make it look 3D on a 2-D surface! Build your confidence in this class and go forth with skills.
Murray Art Guild
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Murray Art Guild
murrayartguild@gmail.com
Murray Art Guild
400 N. 4th StreetMurray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-4059
murrayartguild@murray-ky.net