Make a Needle Felted Owl at the Art Guild of Paducah
Make a Needle Felted Owl at the Art Guild of Paducah
Participants will create a sweet little needle felted owlet. This project is beginner friendly - no previous needle felting experience needed. More experienced felters will enjoy this easy project which has such fun results. Owls come in so many variations; the more advanced participants can get creative. All supplies provided in the supplies fee, including wool, needles, a felting surface, and even a little wooden craft disk for mounting your finished owl. Class is limited to six, sign up now!
Minimum age 14 years.
Sign up here: https://shop.artguildofpaducah.org/.../agp-patience.../3925
The Art Guild of Paducah
09:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026
Event Supported By
Art Guild of Paducah
(270) 210-4383
The Art Guild of Paducah
115 Market SquarePaducah, Kentucky 42001
(270) 443-9420
admin@artguildofpaducah.org