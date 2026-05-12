Make a Needle Felted Owl at the Art Guild of Paducah

Participants will create a sweet little needle felted owlet. This project is beginner friendly - no previous needle felting experience needed. More experienced felters will enjoy this easy project which has such fun results. Owls come in so many variations; the more advanced participants can get creative. All supplies provided in the supplies fee, including wool, needles, a felting surface, and even a little wooden craft disk for mounting your finished owl. Class is limited to six, sign up now!

Minimum age 14 years.

Sign up here: https://shop.artguildofpaducah.org/.../agp-patience.../3925

