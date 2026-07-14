Makerspace Crochet Bandana

Leah Smiley of Smiley Shoppe will lead you as you make this cute bandana—one of her bestsellers right now!

This is a level 2 class which means that participants should know how to hold a hook, make a slip knot/magic ring, chain, and double crochet.

A hook and yarn will be provided, but feel free to bring your own if there is a certain color you want. Leah will get you started and provide guidance as you build your bandana a row at a time. Depending on your speed of crochet and size of bandana, you could finish during class or might need to finish at home. Either way—the needle and yarn are yours if you choose!

Thursday, July 16

5:30-7:30pm

Space is limited to 8 to ensure adequate help from instructor.

Makerspace, Main Room

130 N. Seminary St

Madisonville ,KY

No-shows forfeit the class fee. Participants, that have a conflict and give 24-hour notice, can get a “rain check” for another class of the same or lesser value to be used within 30 days.

