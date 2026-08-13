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Makerspace Level 1: Wheel Pottery Class

Makerspace Level 1: Wheel Pottery Class

Learn the basics of throwing on a wheel from Brian Scidmore of Cracked Up Pottery!

This introductory class is meant for beginners with no experience and will teach you the basics of throwing on a wheel and glazing with a focus on centering and opening as you make a low-profile dish/bowl.
All materials (including 5 lbs of clay) are included.

Session 1:
-introduction to the wheel and tools, types of clay, centering your piece, and basic techniques
-wear “play clothes”
-2 hours

Session 2:
-glazing your piece
-10-45 min
-date will be set during session 1 but will be within a week of session 1

3:30 – 5:30pm and/or 5:30-7:30pm class time (with additional clean-up time possible)

Makerspace, Pottery Room
130 N. Seminary St
Madisonville ,KY

No-shows forfeit the class fee. Participants, that have a conflict and give 24-hour notice, can get a “rain check” for another class of the same or lesser value to be used within 30 days.

Kentucky Movers and Makers
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Kentucky Movers and Makers
270-825-8144
mtapp@westcentralky.com
https://www.kentuckymoversandmakers.com/
Kentucky Movers and Makers
130 North Seminary Street
Madisonville, Kentucky
https://www.kentuckymoversandmakers.com