Makerspace Level 1: Wheel Pottery Class

Learn the basics of throwing on a wheel from Brian Scidmore of Cracked Up Pottery!

This introductory class is meant for beginners with no experience and will teach you the basics of throwing on a wheel and glazing with a focus on centering and opening as you make a low-profile dish/bowl.

All materials (including 5 lbs of clay) are included.

Session 1:

-introduction to the wheel and tools, types of clay, centering your piece, and basic techniques

-wear “play clothes”

-2 hours

Session 2:

-glazing your piece

-10-45 min

-date will be set during session 1 but will be within a week of session 1

3:30 – 5:30pm and/or 5:30-7:30pm class time (with additional clean-up time possible)

Makerspace, Pottery Room

130 N. Seminary St

Madisonville ,KY

No-shows forfeit the class fee. Participants, that have a conflict and give 24-hour notice, can get a “rain check” for another class of the same or lesser value to be used within 30 days.

