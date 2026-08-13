Makerspace Level 2: Wheel Pottery Class
Makerspace Level 2: Wheel Pottery Class
Progress in your skills throwing pots with Brian Scidmore of Cracked Up Pottery!
Participants MUST HAVE TAKEN LEVEL 1. Students will practice the skills from Level 1 but will focus on widening and creating flat bottoms to produce wider objects like trinket trays or plates.
All materials (including 5 lbs of clay) are included.
Session 1:
-review of basic techniques and tips and techniques for widening projects
-wear “play clothes”
-2 hours
Session 2:
-glazing your piece
-10-45 min
-date will be set during session 1 but will usually be within a week of session 1
No-shows forfeit the class fee. Participants, that have a conflict and give 24-hour notice, can get a “rain check” for another class of the same or lesser value to be used within 30 days.
Kentucky Movers and Makers
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 17 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Kentucky Movers and Makers
270-825-8144
mtapp@westcentralky.com
Kentucky Movers and Makers
130 North Seminary StreetMadisonville, Kentucky