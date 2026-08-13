Makerspace Level 2: Wheel Pottery Class

Progress in your skills throwing pots with Brian Scidmore of Cracked Up Pottery!

Participants MUST HAVE TAKEN LEVEL 1. Students will practice the skills from Level 1 but will focus on widening and creating flat bottoms to produce wider objects like trinket trays or plates.

All materials (including 5 lbs of clay) are included.

Session 1:

-review of basic techniques and tips and techniques for widening projects

-wear “play clothes”

-2 hours

Session 2:

-glazing your piece

-10-45 min

-date will be set during session 1 but will usually be within a week of session 1

No-shows forfeit the class fee. Participants, that have a conflict and give 24-hour notice, can get a “rain check” for another class of the same or lesser value to be used within 30 days.

