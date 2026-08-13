Makerspace Milky Ink Cap Wool Felting

Create a 3-D Work of Art!

Discover the art of needle felting in this relaxing, hands-on workshop! Instead of paint, you’ll use colorful wool fibers to “paint” your own textured masterpiece on felt.

This class is best for those with some needle felting experience.

What’s Included:

All supplies (wool, felting needles, base, and tools) that you KEEP

Step-by-step instruction from experienced fiber artist, Charity Williams

Learn layering, blending, and shading techniques with wool

Take home your finished 7inch wool painting to display!

Date: Monday, August 25

Time: 5:30-7:30pm

Makerspace WKy, Main Room

130 N Seminary St.

Madisonville, KY

The last needle felting class sold out, so register today at makerspace.bigcartel.com!

No-shows forfeit the class fee. Participants, that have a conflict and give 24-hour notice, can get a “rain check” for another class of the same or lesser value to be used within 30 days.