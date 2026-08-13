Makerspace Milky Ink Cap Wool Felting
Makerspace Milky Ink Cap Wool Felting
Create a 3-D Work of Art!
Discover the art of needle felting in this relaxing, hands-on workshop! Instead of paint, you’ll use colorful wool fibers to “paint” your own textured masterpiece on felt.
This class is best for those with some needle felting experience.
What’s Included:
All supplies (wool, felting needles, base, and tools) that you KEEP
Step-by-step instruction from experienced fiber artist, Charity Williams
Learn layering, blending, and shading techniques with wool
Take home your finished 7inch wool painting to display!
Date: Monday, August 25
Time: 5:30-7:30pm
Makerspace WKy, Main Room
130 N Seminary St.
Madisonville, KY
The last needle felting class sold out, so register today at makerspace.bigcartel.com!
No-shows forfeit the class fee. Participants, that have a conflict and give 24-hour notice, can get a “rain check” for another class of the same or lesser value to be used within 30 days.