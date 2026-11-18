Something muddy and wonderful is coming this November!

Join Jill Franklin of Hidden Ridge Pottery for The Pottery Experience—a chance to get your hands dirty, try something new, and have a little fun along the way!

Never touched clay before? Come on in. Think you’re “not creative”? We’ve got aseat for you, too. Bring your ideas, your curiosity, and clothes that can handle a little mud.

❤️Each two-hour guided experience is limited to six people, so everyone gets personal help and encouragement. Explore pinch pots, coil building, slab building, and wheel throwing.

Follow the series in order but come to any class! You’ll create and personalize your pottery, then leave it with Jill for drying, firing, and any finishing touches. Come back later to pick up your creation—and yes, you get to say, “I made that!”

Complete all three experiences and we’ll celebrate your “Master of the Mud”status!

😉 You’ll have a foundation in pottery and an invitation to keep creating during scheduled independent studio time. Think bowls, plates, garden treasures, and pieces that are wonderfully, unmistakably YOU. And we’re just getting started!

Book here: Pottery Experience

