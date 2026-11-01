Marshall County Arts Commission YEEHAW Mahjong Fundraiser

A YEEHAW NIGHT FOR THE ARTS!

Friday, November 6 : 5:30PM to 8:00PM

Round up your crew, grab your boots, and get ready for a night of Mahjong, laughter, prizes, good food, and a whole lot of Yeehaw!

TICKET OPTIONS

🎟️TABLE OF 4 - $120

Gather your Mahjong crew and reserve a table for four! With your Table of 4 ticket, you’ll provide your own table setup and have the chance to decorate your space and compete for our Most Table Spirit Prize!

You’re welcome to arrive as early as 4:30 PM to set up and decorate your table. Go simple, go stylish, or go completely over the top. Bring your theme, colors, decorations, and personality!

🎟️ INDIVIDUAL TICKET - $35

Coming solo or with a friend? Grab an individual ticket and join us for a fun night of Mahjong, food, prizes, and plenty of Yeehaw! Don’t have a full table of four? No worries! We’ll find a spot for you and get you matched up with a table.

🤠 BEST YEEHAW COWGIRL COSTUME

Dust off those boots, grab your hat, add a little fringe, and show us your best cowgirl style! A special prize will be awarded for the Best Yeehaw Cowgirl Costume!

🎁 PRIZES ALL EVENING LONG

There will be drawings throughout the evening for some great prizes. Every ticket purchased includes an entry!

Come ready to play, mingle, snack, and laugh. Most importantly, your participation supports the Marshall County Arts Center and helps us continue building exciting arts opportunities and student programming for 2027.

So grab your friends, your lucky tiles, and your best Yeehaw spirit!

Play Mahjong. Bring the Yeehaw. Support the Arts.

It’s not just a night of Mahjong. It’s a night to have fun, make memories, and make a difference!

Save on processing fees by paying with cash or check during business hours at the Arts Center, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

