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Marshall County Extension Office 4-H Livestock Club

Marshall County Extension Office 4-H Livestock Club

Fun while Learning
_________________
Hands-On Activities
________________
Learn about Steer, Sheep,
Goats, Pigs and Much
More!
For more information contact Roxanne at the
Marshall County Extension Office at
(270)527-3285 or email at Roxanne.lee@uky.edu

Marshall County Extension Office
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 12 May 2026

Event Supported By

Marshall County Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources
270-527-3285
marshall@email.uky.edu
http://marshall.ca.uky.edu/AgricultureAndNaturalResources
Marshall County Extension Office
2081 Mayfield Hwy
Mayfield, Kentucky
270-527-3285
marshall.ext@uky.edu