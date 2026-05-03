Marshall County Extension Office 4-H Livestock Club
Marshall County Extension Office 4-H Livestock Club
Fun while Learning
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Hands-On Activities
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Learn about Steer, Sheep,
Goats, Pigs and Much
More!
For more information contact Roxanne at the
Marshall County Extension Office at
(270)527-3285 or email at Roxanne.lee@uky.edu
Marshall County Extension Office
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 12 May 2026
Event Supported By
Marshall County Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources
270-527-3285
marshall@email.uky.edu
Marshall County Extension Office
2081 Mayfield HwyMayfield, Kentucky
270-527-3285
marshall.ext@uky.edu