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Marshall County Extension Office Jr. Master Gardener

Marshall County Extension Office Jr. Master Gardener

If you are a 2nd through 6th grader, come out and join the JR Master Gardeners Club. They meet every two weeks with hands-on lessons. Learning has never been so much fun!

Marshall County Extension Office
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 11 May 2026

Event Supported By

Marshall County Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources
270-527-3285
marshall@email.uky.edu
http://marshall.ca.uky.edu/AgricultureAndNaturalResources
Marshall County Extension Office
2081 Mayfield Hwy
Mayfield, Kentucky
270-527-3285
marshall.ext@uky.edu