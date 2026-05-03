Marshall County Extension Office Jr. Master Gardener
Marshall County Extension Office Jr. Master Gardener
If you are a 2nd through 6th grader, come out and join the JR Master Gardeners Club. They meet every two weeks with hands-on lessons. Learning has never been so much fun!
Marshall County Extension Office
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 11 May 2026
Event Supported By
Marshall County Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources
270-527-3285
marshall@email.uky.edu
Marshall County Extension Office
2081 Mayfield HwyMayfield, Kentucky
270-527-3285
marshall.ext@uky.edu