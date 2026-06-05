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Master Gardeners at The Hopkinsville Farmers Market

Master Gardeners at The Hopkinsville Farmers Market

Please welcome the Master Gardeners and Homemakers to the market on June 6th! They will have a booth at the market, so come down and see what they are all about June 6th at the market from 8am – noon!

Hopkinsville-Christian County Downtown Farmers Market
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Hopkinsville-Christian County Downtown Farmers Market
270-887-4285
lfaulkner@comdev-services.com
https://www.hopkinsvilleky.us/visitors/historic_hopkinsville/downtown_farmers_market/index.php?fbclid=IwAR0aToxlO-9iAq47ZuKdSifDYTm0d24u69xl63SCWXykZodU6rYSKIyoBok
Hopkinsville-Christian County Downtown Farmers Market
W. 9th Street
Hopkinsville, Kentucky