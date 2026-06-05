Master Gardeners at The Hopkinsville Farmers Market
Master Gardeners at The Hopkinsville Farmers Market
Please welcome the Master Gardeners and Homemakers to the market on June 6th! They will have a booth at the market, so come down and see what they are all about June 6th at the market from 8am – noon!
Hopkinsville-Christian County Downtown Farmers Market
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville-Christian County Downtown Farmers Market
270-887-4285
lfaulkner@comdev-services.com
Hopkinsville-Christian County Downtown Farmers Market
W. 9th StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky