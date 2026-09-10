Master Gardeners Thursday Night Talk: "Attracting Pollinators to your Neighborhood"
Master Gardeners Thursday Night Talk: "Attracting Pollinators to your Neighborhood"
The Calloway Master Gardeners Thursday Night Talk will feature a program on "Attracting Pollinators to your Neighborhood," presented by Happy Chambers. The program starts at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, September 17th, at the Calloway Extension office Meeting Hall. The public is invited to attend this free program. For more information, call 270-753-1452.
Calloway Extension Meeting Hall
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Calloway County Master Gardeners
(270) 753-1452
Calloway Extension Meeting Hall
93 Extension WayMurray, Kentucky
(270) 753-1452