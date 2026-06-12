Master Gardeners Thursday Night Talk: Growing Lavender & Cut Flower Farming
Master Gardeners Thursday Night Talk: Growing Lavender & Cut Flower Farming
The Calloway Master Gardeners will host a program on "Growing Lavender and Cut Flower Farming" at the Thursday night program on June 18 at 6:30 p.m., at the Calloway Extension Service Meeting Hall. The speaker will be Becky Ballard of Morning Glory Farm. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (270)753-1452.
Calloway Extension Meeting Hall
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Calloway County Master Gardeners
(270) 753-1452
Artist Group Info
tbknixon@gmail.com
Calloway Extension Meeting Hall
93 Extension WayMurray, Kentucky
(270) 753-1452