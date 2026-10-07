Master Gardeners Thursday Night Talk: "Maple Syrup Production in Western Kentucky"

Master Gardeners Present Program:

The Calloway Master Gardeners Thursday Night Talk will feature a program on "Maple Syrup Production in Western Kentucky," presented by Calyn and Kevin Colston, of Colston Farm and Kitchen. The program is at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 15th, at the Calloway County Extension Meeting Hall. The public is invited to attend this free presentation. For more information, call 270-753-1452.