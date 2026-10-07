Master Gardeners Thursday Night Talk: "Maple Syrup Production in Western Kentucky"
Master Gardeners Thursday Night Talk: "Maple Syrup Production in Western Kentucky"
Master Gardeners Present Program:
The Calloway Master Gardeners Thursday Night Talk will feature a program on "Maple Syrup Production in Western Kentucky," presented by Calyn and Kevin Colston, of Colston Farm and Kitchen. The program is at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 15th, at the Calloway County Extension Meeting Hall. The public is invited to attend this free presentation. For more information, call 270-753-1452.
Calloway Extension Meeting Hall
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Calloway County Master Gardeners
(270) 753-1452
Calloway Extension Meeting Hall
93 Extension WayMurray, Kentucky
(270) 753-1452