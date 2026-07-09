Master Gardeners Thursday Night Talks: "Gardening for Monarchs"
Master Gardeners Thursday Night Talks: "Gardening for Monarchs"
The Calloway Master Gardeners Thursday Night Talk will feature a program on 'Gardening for Monarchs', with presenters Sheri Erwin, Ronnie Jackson, and Jeff Neely. This event will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, at the Calloway Extension Service Meeting Hall. The public is welcome to attend this free event. For more information, call 270-753-1452.
Calloway Extension Meeting Hall
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Calloway County Master Gardeners
(270) 753-1452
Calloway Extension Meeting Hall
93 Extension WayMurray, Kentucky
(270) 753-1452