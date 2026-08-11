Master Gardeners Thursday Night Talks: "Organic Vegetable Farming"
Master Gardeners Thursday Night Talks: "Organic Vegetable Farming"
The Calloway Master Gardeners Thursday Night Talk will feature a program on "Organic Vegetable Farming," presented by Angela Magney of Magney-Legacy Farm. The program is at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, August 20th, at the Calloway County Extension Service Meeting Hall. The public is invited to attend. For more information,
call 270-753-1452.
Calloway Extension Meeting Hall
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Calloway County Master Gardeners
(270) 753-1452
Calloway Extension Meeting Hall
93 Extension WayMurray, Kentucky
(270) 753-1452