Mayfield Community Fish Fry

Mayfield, come eat with us!

We’re wrapping up summer with a FREE Community Fish Fry at Dunbar Park!

We’re preparing to serve 500 pieces of fish with fries and bring our community together for an afternoon of food, fun and fellowship.

Sunday, September 27

2:00–6:00 PM

Dunbar Park — 631 S. 12th St., Mayfield

Come enjoy the park, socialize, network, win prizes, and meet your Mayfield City Council candidates.

Everyone is welcome and everything is FREE!

Fish prepared by Pete Jackson & Juice Parrott.

Bring the family, bring a friend, and help us spread the word by SHARING this post!

Sponsored by Mayfield Enrichment Center

