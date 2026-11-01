Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter Chili Cook-Off

OFFICAL CHILI COOK-OFF INFORMATION!

The Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter Annuals Chili Cook-Off is right around the corner! This is our biggest fundraiser of the year and can’t wait to see you all there! Time, date, location, and all other information can be found on the flyer below.

WE ARE STILL IN NEED OF AUCTION ITEMS!

If you would like to donate, you may drop off donation items at 500 N 12th Street, Mayfield, KY 42066 during open business hours Tuesday through Saturday from 12-4!

We are also looking for teams to participate in the chili cook-off! You do NOT have to be a business to be a team! Individuals are more than welcome! If you would like to sign up to make chili, please visit the shelter to be placed on the sign up sheet!

If you have any questions regarding this event, please contact us at (270) 251-0130, by email at mayfieldgravesshelter@gmail.com, or send us a message on Facebook!

We can’t wait to see you there!

