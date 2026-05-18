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Mayfield-Graves County Art Guild Acrylic Painting Class

Mayfield-Graves County Art Guild Acrylic Painting Class

Another CLASS Announcement!

Saturday, May 23rd, 10-Noon (flexible), Lifelong Graves County resident, Oil/Acrylic Painter, Wildlife-Landscape Artist, Guild Board Member Mark Ray, will Instruct an Acrylic Painting Class on “Birds”!

Each student can choose what bird you would like to paint! Bring a photo or picture from a magazine that will fit onto an 8×10 (or 5×7) canvas, or choose one from one of the books we have here at the Guild.

Mark will show you how to trace and transfer your chosen bird onto the canvas, then instruct and paint along with you while you learn the techniques and detailing of eyes, beaks, feathers etc. until you have a completed painting!

Cost for the class is $50 for members, $60 for non-members (Guild Membership is only $30/year, so we’d love to have you join us! )

This is a class for Adults – only 6 spots available – this allows the opportunity for individual attention.

All supplies are included

Mayfield Graves County Art Guild
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026

Event Supported By

Mayfield-Graves County Art Guild
2702476971
icehousearts@gmail.com
https://icehousearts.org/
Mayfield Graves County Art Guild
825 Paris Road
Mayfield, Kentucky
(270) 247-6971
icehousearts@gmail.com
https://www.mgartguild.org