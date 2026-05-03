Mayfield-Graves County Art Guild Paper Mache Names Class

We’ve lowered the price of this fun, 4 hour class to $40, in hopes that it will give more kids the opportunity to attend!

CLASS ALERT!!

Our newest Instructor, Murray State Art Education Alumni, Areca Hendricks, is ready to teach a fun new class for kids ages 10 and up!

PAPER MACHE NAMES!

This 4 hour session will involve instruction on building a dimensional cardboard base, applying the paper mache, and readying the structure for paint and then freedom of expression to decorate! Several fun items will be available to choose from to embellish their Art piece (buttons, beads, glitter glue, pompoms, googly eyes etc.) which can either be hung on a wall or stand alone.

This project involves the use of scissors for cutting paper stencils, and using a small craft X-Acto knife on cardboard. Areca will instruct participants on the safe use of the tools, and I will be assisting with the class as well. If parents do not want their child to use the X-Acto knife, Areca and I can do that part for them. You are also welcome to bring safety gloves to class if you wish.

The techniques she will teach in this class can then be used to create other projects on their own!

As we anticipate this class to be between 3-4 hours long, please feel free to bring a sack lunch if you wish.

Class Date:

Saturday, May 9th – 10am-2pm

(If filled, we will add a second class)

Saturday, May 30th – 10am-2pm

Please contact the Art Guild with your child’s name (and the NAME they want to create on the project) as well as a contact phone number.

Cost for the class is $40

It might just be fun to attend with a friend!

Classes will be held here at the Mayfield Graves County Art Guild – 825 Paris Road!

