Mayfield-Graves County Art Guild Watercolor Class
Mayfield-Graves County Art Guild Watercolor Class
Back by popular demand Anita Rodriguez Fitch will be instructor for watercolor class on Saturday September 26th from 10am-12pm. Come by the Art Guild or give the Art Guild a call during business hours to prepay for your seat.
Mayfield Graves County Art Guild
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Mayfield-Graves County Art Guild
2702476971
icehousearts@gmail.com
Mayfield Graves County Art Guild
825 Paris RoadMayfield, Kentucky
(270) 247-6971
icehousearts@gmail.com