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Mayfield-Graves County Art Guild Watercolor Class

Mayfield-Graves County Art Guild Watercolor Class

Back by popular demand Anita Rodriguez Fitch will be instructor for watercolor class on Saturday September 26th from 10am-12pm. Come by the Art Guild or give the Art Guild a call during business hours to prepay for your seat.

Mayfield Graves County Art Guild
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Mayfield-Graves County Art Guild
2702476971
icehousearts@gmail.com
https://icehousearts.org/
Mayfield Graves County Art Guild
825 Paris Road
Mayfield, Kentucky
(270) 247-6971
icehousearts@gmail.com
https://www.mgartguild.org