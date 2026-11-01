Mayfield-Graves County Chamber of Commerce Holiday Doormat Workshop

Get ready to give your doorstep a custom upgrade this season! 🏠✨

Join us on Tuesday, November 10th, for our Holiday Doormat Workshop! Whether you want to create a cozy seasonal greeting, a festive holiday design, or something personalized for your front porch, this hands-on workshop is the perfect way to get creative and deck your entryways.

We provide all the supplies, materials, and step-by-step guidance—you just bring your enthusiasm and holiday spirit!

Registration Deadline: Monday, November 3rd (Required so we can prepare all materials in advance!)

⚠️ Space is strictly limited! To make sure everyone gets personalized instruction and room to work, spots will fill up fast.

👉 How to Register: Simply scan the QR code on the flyer below to reserve your spot before the November 3rd deadline!

Grab a friend, claim your spot, and let’s make something great together. See you there! 🙌