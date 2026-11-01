Mayfield-Graves County Chamber of Commerce Holiday Doormat Workshop
Mayfield-Graves County Chamber of Commerce Holiday Doormat Workshop
Get ready to give your doorstep a custom upgrade this season! 🏠✨
Join us on Tuesday, November 10th, for our Holiday Doormat Workshop! Whether you want to create a cozy seasonal greeting, a festive holiday design, or something personalized for your front porch, this hands-on workshop is the perfect way to get creative and deck your entryways.
We provide all the supplies, materials, and step-by-step guidance—you just bring your enthusiasm and holiday spirit!
Registration Deadline: Monday, November 3rd (Required so we can prepare all materials in advance!)
⚠️ Space is strictly limited! To make sure everyone gets personalized instruction and room to work, spots will fill up fast.
👉 How to Register: Simply scan the QR code on the flyer below to reserve your spot before the November 3rd deadline!
Grab a friend, claim your spot, and let’s make something great together. See you there! 🙌