Mayfield-Graves County Senior Citizens Center Haunted Health Fair
Mayfield-Graves County Senior Citizens Center Haunted Health Fair
Come join us on October 28th for our Haunted Health Fair at the Mayfield – Graves County Senior Citizens Center! It’ll be a great chance to Trick-or-Treat for some freebies from all of our awesome vendors, win some door prizes and get free health screenings! Mark your calendars; you won’t want to miss this!
Mayfield-Graves County Senior Citizens Center
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Mayfield-Graves County Senior Citizens Center
901 N. 15th StreetMayfield, Kentucky