Mayfield-Graves County YMCA Fall Fest
Mayfield-Graves County YMCA Fall Fest
Celebrate Fall with us at the YMCA!
Gather your friends and family and come celebrate the vibrant colors of the season at our Annual Fall Festival! We’ve got an afternoon full of fun activities, tasty treats, and autumn cheer lined up for everyone.
When: Saturday, October 17, 2026 | 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Where: Mayfield Graves County YMCA | 1545 Cuba Rd, Mayfield, KY 42066
Here’s what’s in store:
• Hay Rides
• Photo Booth (capture those festive fall moments!)
•Crafts & Fall Activities
Bring the whole family for an afternoon of autumn fun. We can’t wait to see you there!
Mayfield-Graves County YMCA
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Mayfield Graves County YMCA
(270) 247-0049
info@mayfieldgravesymca.com
Mayfield-Graves County YMCA
1545 Cuba RoadMayfield, Kentucky
(270) 247-0049
info@mayfieldgravesymca.com