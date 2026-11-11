Mayfield Holiday Open House Weekend

Join us for a festive weekend of shopping, dining, and holiday fun during Holiday Open House Weekend, November 13th–15th, 2026!

This special weekend is the perfect opportunity to kick off the holiday season by supporting local businesses throughout Mayfield and Graves County. Participating businesses will be welcoming shoppers with special promotions, holiday deals, festive activities, and more! Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift, enjoying a meal with family and friends, or simply getting into the holiday spirit, Holiday Open House Weekend is a great time to explore all our local businesses have to offer.

Contact the Chamber for a list of participating businesses.

