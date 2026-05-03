Mayor Knight’s 2026-2027 Budget Address
Mayor Knight’s 2026-2027 Budget Address
Mayor Knight delivered his annual budget address this morning, outlining priorities for the year ahead.
The proposed budget is now in the hands of Hopkinsville City Council for review. Their first meeting to discuss the budget will be Thursday, May 7 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers.
Watch the full address:
youtube.com/@cityofhopkinsvilleky
City of Hopkinsville Municipal Building
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026
Event Supported By
City of Hopkinsville
City of Hopkinsville Municipal Building
715 S. Virginia StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-985-1210