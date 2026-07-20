Mayor Knight’s Museum Days: Batter Day

The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County is offering FREE ADMISSION for all children and students thanks to a generous partnership with Mayor J.R. Knight and the City of Hopkinsville.

As part of this special summer, we also have special programs featuring some of our favorite friends:

On Thursday, July 30 at 10:30am, our friends from Visit Hopkinsville join us to share all about what makes Hopkinsville the “Batter Capital of the World.” Learn how wheat is grown, processed here into flour, and then packaged to go out into the broader world.

Kids will have the opportunity to make delicious pancake art.

