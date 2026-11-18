Location:

Murray Calloway County Central Park, Murray, Kentucky

When:

Thanksgiving Morning-November 26, 2026

Late Registration: 6:00 AM - 7:15 AM

Race starts at 7:30 AM

Come "Move your feet before you eat” this Thanksgiving, and join one of the fastest-growing holiday traditions nationwide!! The Murray Business Lions Club is pleased to announce our 9th annual Turkey Trot 5k Run or Walk. Last year’s event had 460 runners. Please help us make 2026’s race the largest yet!!

Why? Your participation and donations help local charities right here in Calloway County. We have previously donated to charities such as Soup for the Soul, Hope Calloway, the Need Line’s Backpack Program, and Murray Calloway County Parks & Recreation. If you can't participate, we encourage you to donate to the cause. You may donate here: https://runsignup.com/Race/Donate/KY/Murray/MBLCTurkeyDay5K

On the morning of the event, we will give away traditional pies.

We will award trophies to the first male and female finishers, the first male and female master finishers, and the grandmaster male and female finishers.

First, Second, and third age-division awards will be given out based on the following.

Age: 0-6, 7-10, 11-13, 14-16, 17-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-79, 80-89, 90-100.

We will also award the largest corporate, club, and family teams.

Why do we ask for your height, age, and how far you have traveled?

We have trophies for the Tallest runner, the shortest runner, the oldest runner, and the youngest runner. We also have an award for the runner who traveled the farthest to attend our 5K race.

For those who like to dress up, we have trophies for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd for best costumes. Costumes? That’s right. We encourage everyone to “dress up” for the occasion. Some pilgrims will likely be chasing a turkey or two around the event. We also encourage you to skip the registration line on event day by pre-registering. You can pre-register using the link below.